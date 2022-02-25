Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,282,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,033,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 308,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.