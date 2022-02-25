Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.
NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,123. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $67.78.
About Ontrak (Get Rating)
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ontrak (OTRK)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.