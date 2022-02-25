Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,123. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $67.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 49.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

