Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 245,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,425. The company has a market cap of $512.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

