Zacks: Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $144.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

