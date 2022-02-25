Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to post sales of $66.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the lowest is $66.21 million. TechTarget reported sales of $57.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $312.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

