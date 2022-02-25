Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report $61.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.08 million to $62.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $258.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $268.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.27 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $306.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

