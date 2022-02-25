Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report $61.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.08 million to $62.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $258.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $268.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.27 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $306.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.
Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.
About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.