Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.55 million and the highest is $110.71 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSQ opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

