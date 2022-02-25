Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.12. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 105 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.23.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
