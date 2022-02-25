ZENZO Market Capitalization Achieves $377,393.19 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $377,393.19 and $407.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00205969 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00376220 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

