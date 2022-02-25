Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.41

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 8114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,641,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.