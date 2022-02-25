Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0399 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $496.19 million and approximately $52.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00282769 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004744 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.01211783 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,735,593,514 coins and its circulating supply is 12,444,126,361 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.