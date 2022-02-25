ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0179

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 22% lower against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $28.51 million and $10,156.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.99 or 0.07102787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,778.42 or 1.00013647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048372 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

