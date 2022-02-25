Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after buying an additional 566,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $123.48 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.