ZKSwap Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and $3.96 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.43 or 0.06873613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.97 or 1.00038608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047558 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

