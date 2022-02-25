Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,214,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,210,000 after acquiring an additional 232,435 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,580. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS opened at $190.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.64 and its 200-day moving average is $210.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

