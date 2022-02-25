Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $400.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ZS. increased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.37.
ZS stock traded down $45.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.01. 398,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
