Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.76.

Zscaler stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.03. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

