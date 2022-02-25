Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $257.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.45.

Zscaler stock opened at $217.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 305.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,759 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 366.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $148,614,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $103,601,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

