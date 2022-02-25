Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.76.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average is $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

