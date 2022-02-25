Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $350.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.37.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $45.37 on Friday, hitting $218.01. 398,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 3,961,759 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 366.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,162,000 after buying an additional 2,642,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 2,416,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $148,614,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $103,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

