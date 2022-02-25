Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $326.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $439.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $54.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.61. 103,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.03. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.