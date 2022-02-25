Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $45.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.01. 398,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

