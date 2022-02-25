Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $310.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.76.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

