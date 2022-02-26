-$0.03 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.30.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

