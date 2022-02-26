$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 563,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,535. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

