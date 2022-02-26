-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.
DRRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in DURECT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
