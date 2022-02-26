-$0.05 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 251,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 319,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 553,165 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 85,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
Limelight Networks
Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.
