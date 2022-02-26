-$0.05 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 251,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 319,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 553,165 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 85,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.