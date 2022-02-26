-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRHC. StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

TRHC stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

