-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 177,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.57.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

