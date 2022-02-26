-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
ALRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 177,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.57.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
