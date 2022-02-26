-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $1,913,678 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.