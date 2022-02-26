$0.08 EPS Expected for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

EXFY traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $21.33. 428,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.84. Expensify has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

