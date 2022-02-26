$0.09 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Clipper Realty posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CLPR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. 31,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $151.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.04. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

