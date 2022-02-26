$0.10 EPS Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.