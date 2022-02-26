$0.16 EPS Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Unifi reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 34,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $352.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 147.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unifi by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

