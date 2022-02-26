-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

