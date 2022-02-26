$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $72,570,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after buying an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,680,000.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. 1,340,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,253. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

