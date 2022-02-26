$0.24 EPS Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CNM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 594,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.
In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
