$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

