$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 621,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,369. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

