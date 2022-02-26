$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Safehold posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 165,566 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,608. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,917. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. Safehold has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

