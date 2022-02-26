$0.49 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

RMR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.