-$0.52 EPS Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.50). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

CMPS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 241,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.64. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $4,781,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

