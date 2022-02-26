$0.53 EPS Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TRS traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $95,448,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after acquiring an additional 701,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TriMas by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

