$0.54 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. 20,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,074. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

