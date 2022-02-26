$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 15,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $274.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

