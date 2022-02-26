$0.69 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,250 shares of company stock worth $3,317,235 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 232,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.