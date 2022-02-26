$0.75 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $57.20 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

