$0.91 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of INBK traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $484.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

