$1.00 EPS Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.