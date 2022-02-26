$1.00 EPS Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.