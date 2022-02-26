$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.27. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,428 shares of company stock valued at $62,577,511. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.90. Medpace has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

